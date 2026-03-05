In a moving and romemusdig gathering that left a deep impression in the hearts of all attendees, the Jewish Kehillah in Panama marked the significant expansion of “Dirshu” learning in the country. The event, held under the banner of “Ahavas HaTorah,” took place in the central Einstein Auditorium in the capital city.

Panama City was lavesh chag last week for the “Ahavas HaTorah” event—a historic Ma’amad that united the entire local Kehillah. The event sparked peak excitement among the Bnei Torah and local Baalei Batim, serving as a powerful Kiddush Hashem the likes of which Panama has never seen.

The many participants—men, women, and children—members of the “Dirshu family,” packed the hall, seeking to derive chizuk from the global Torah revolution of Dirshu, which has started taking root in Panama and connecting the Kehillah to the Torah HaKedoshah.

The highlight of the evening was the appearance of Gedolei HaTorah and Roshei Kehillos from across Panama, who came to give kavod to the Torah and encourage the tzibbur to join the various maslulei limud and strengthen the limud among members of the Kehillah.

During the Ma’amad, recorded words of chizuk and brachos were heard from Gedolei Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael: Hagaon Hagadol Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a. Hagaon Hagadol Rav Avraham Salim shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Maor HaTorah. Hagaon Hagadol Rav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron. Hagaon Hagadol Rav Shlomo Yedidya Zafrani shlit”a.

A special guest who arrived from the U.S. was Horav Eli Mansour shlit”a, Rav of the “Edmond J. Safra” Shul in Brooklyn, who delivered a riveting speech on the greatness of Amalei Torah. The Nasi of Dirshu, Rav Dovid Hofstedter shlit”a, praised Panama’s unique connection to the Dirshu revolution and the ribui HaTorah in recent years, noting that Panama is positioning itself as a “lighthouse” of Torah and Chesed in Latin America.

The Ma’amad marked the peak of Dirshu’s expansion in South America, following similar events held in Buenos Aires, Mexico City, and Brazil. While a Dirshu branch was established in Panama City about a decade ago, it saw a significant growth this past year and now operates regular shiurim and bechinos in “Daf HaYomi B’Halacha” and “Amud HaYomi,” which continue to expand.

The musical portion of the evening was led by Baal Menagen Naftali Kempeh, accompanied by an expanded orchestra conducted by Gershon Freishtat, who led the crowd in shira and dancing לכבוד התורה. Additionally, a special sale of Dirshu sefarim for the benefit of the lomdim.