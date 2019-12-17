Two Chareidi Protesters Arrested After Attempting To Block Light-Rail Construction Teams Near Meah Shearim





Chareidi protesters once again arrived at Yehezkel Street in Jerusalem where work on the Light-Rail system is currently underway to develop a new line that will pass directly through the neighborhood of Meah Shearim and provide service to thousands of Charedim, many of whom rely on public transportation to get around the city.

Police who have been aware of these recurring protests for some time also arrived at the scene to ensure that the work would be able to continue. In addition to ensuring that the work continues, police arrested two protesters who underwent questioning following their arrests.

It appears that people in the neighborhood of Meah Shearim a re not of a single mind when it comes to their reaction to the Light-Rail going through their part of the city. A major faction of the neighborhood, the Chassidim of Toldos Aharon, have not joined the protests, much to the chagrin of the protest organizers.

One of the organizers of the protest told Kikar HaShabbat news site that: “we don’t need the Eidah Charedis or Toldos Aharon on our side. We may not win this fight and shut down the project completely, but we will succeed in slowing it down by a few years. If we don’t fight now, then we certainly won’t win.”

