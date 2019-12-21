Netanyahu Visits Bnei Brak On Motzei Shabbos [VIDEOS]





PM Minister Netanyahu was in Bnei Brak on Motzei Shabbos, and visited the home of HaRav Meir Mazuz.

It is reported that Mr. Netanyahu wanted to personally thank Rav Mazuz for his words of support during recent shiurim. Because of the rav and his support of the prime minister, hundreds of his talmidim voted for Likud in the last election.

With the Likud primaries about two weeks away, PM Netanyahu is exerting much effort and using resources available to him towards having more chareidim who are registered Likud voters to back him in the party leadership race, and not his opponent, MK Gideon Saar. Polls have Mr. Netanyahu worried, showing Saar is gaining momentum in his bid to unseat the veteran Likud party leader.

