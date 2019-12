Among the thousands that visited the Kever of Maran Hagaon HaRav Aron Leib Shteinman ZATZAL today was the Sar Hatorah, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky.

Rav Chaim was driven to the Kever in a car, and lit a candle, before reciting some Tehillim.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)