TRAGEDY ON CHANUKAH: Four Killed In Horrific Bus Crash In Israel





Four people were killed and 18 were reported injured in a bus collision on Highway 40 near Bedek Interchange in the area of Ben Gurion Airport. Volunteers from United Hatzalah together with ambulance teams from Magen David Adom treated the injured, while volunteers from Zaka responded to provide respect for the dead.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Neriah Hajbi, Lior Tabib and Raphael Elmaliach reported from the scene: “Due to the severity of the accident firefighters were working to extricate people from the bus. According to witnesses, the bus crashed into a bus stop and the cement pole next to the bus stop fell on top of the bus crushing part of it. When we arrived, we treated 12 people, some of whom were in serious and critical condition.”

EMT Niv Hershko relayed from the scene that “Unfortunately, one man and three women have been pronounced dead after their bodies were extricated from the bus by firefighters.”

A statement by Magen David Adom originally stated that there were three people in critical condition and another 18 people were injured to varying degrees in the crash. This too was later updated to four people having been killed in the accident.

Zaka put out a call for all volunteers in the area to come in order to assist in honoring the dead and clearing the scene.







