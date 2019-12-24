Qatari Money To Be Distributed To Needy Palestinians in Gaza





For the second time in the past six months, more than $7 million from Qatari envoys will be distributed to needy families in Gaza as part of the funds from the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Israel Army Radio reported that Qatari envoys have delivered $7.5 million brought over in suitcases to the Gaza Strip. The money will be distributed by banks inside of Gaza directly to 75,000 families who will each receive $100.

Qatari money is regularly distributed among Gaza’s citizens through the post office. In July, some 60,000 families benefited from Qatari.

