Two Preemies Died in Asuta Hospital Ashdod Due to Infection





Two premature infants hospitalized in Asuta Hospital in Ashdod died after becoming infected with a bacterium that is unresponsive to antibiotics.

The incident occurred ten days ago after they were infected with the bacterium and according to Yediot Achronot, addition preemies were infected by the bacterium that was found in the unit.

According to the report, the bacteria is Klebsiella, which in some cases, is resistant to antibiotic therapy, and it is one of four bacteria often found in hospitals. There is a fear the hospital did not properly adhere to hygienic regulations intended to prevent cross infecting patients. The dangers of becoming infected in a hospital increase when they are overcrowded and it is estimated that in Israel, 5,000-7,500 persons die annually from bacteria resistant infections.

The Health Ministry reports that the hospital reported the incident as required and has been cooperating totally with investigators, working with inspectors from the National Infection Prevention Unit. The ministry adds corrective measures are being taken.

Asuta Ashdod adds: The preemie ward operates in accordance to highest standards towards preventing infection. Unfortunately, both premature babies had many risk factors that could lead to their death. It has not yet been proven that it was the infection that caused their deaths. The hospital reported the incident to the Ministry of Health in real-time about the infection and works in full cooperation and under the guidance of the National Infection Prevention Unit. Following the incident, all necessary actions were taken in accordance with the guidelines of the competent bodies.

