Lieberman Has Heard the Bloc with the Chareidim is No Longer





MK Avigdor Lieberman, the chairman of the Yisrael Beitenu party, revealed on Wednesday morning that he has learned that the bloc which includes the chareidi parties is no longer, that it broke up after the failed efforts to form a coalition government following the last election, for 22nd Knesset.

Even the party’s number two man, MK Oded Forer surprised many on Wednesday when he told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) “I have no problem sitting in a coalition with the chareidim, but it has to remain balanced.”

Speaking with Aryeh Golan during his Reshet Bet Radio ‘This Morning’ program, Lieberman stated, “I have heard from at least some of the chareidim that there is no longer a bloc, the bloc no longer exists, the bloc has broken apart.”

Lieberman added that one can express surprises in Israel in the coming two months as we head into elections again.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







