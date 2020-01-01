Woman Attacks Doctor At Medical Clinic in Dimona





A Doctor at the Clalit medical clinic on Masada Street in Dimona was attacked by one of his patients, a woman aged 37, who came to the medical clinic seeking help for her young son. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and the police were immediately called to the scene by another staff member.

When the officers arrived they began to investigate the incident and from the initial report, it was suspected that the woman began to fight with the doctor and assaulted him by hitting him in the face.

The suspect was found at home and was brought to the local police station for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








