MORE TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Policeman Wounded In Terror Attack Near Har Habayis, Terrorist Neutralized





A shooting attack took place on Har Habayis on Thursday about noon.

An Arab terrorist shot a policeman near Har Habayis. Other policemen on the scene responded with gunfire and the terrorist was neutralized.

MDA paramedics provided emergency treatment to the policeman, in his 20s, who was lightly wounded.

The terrorist who shot the policeman was identified as an Arab Israeli from Haifa in his 40s who recently converted from Christianity to Islam. He was shot dead after shooting and wounding the police officer.

“When we arrived at the scene…the victim was standing and was fully conscious; he suffered an injury on his hand,” MDA paramedic Yisrael Weingarten said.

This is a developing story.

Just hours ago, 15 IDF Soldiers were injured in a Jerusalem car ramming attack.







