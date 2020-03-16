The Good Side Of The Coronavirus? IDF Says Iran’s “Hostile Enemy Activity” Toward Israel Has Waned





There’s been a decrease in hostile enemy activity toward Israel due to the spread of the coronavirus, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters on Monday by telephone.

Zilberman refrained from mentioning Iran by name but said that “there are countries which have been hit harder than Israel by the coronavirus and consequently their activities have decreased.”

According to official reports, there are 14,991 Iranians diagnosed with virus and 853 fatalities but unofficial reports say the toll is actually much greater, with people dying in the streets and the dead being buried in mass graves, scenes proven in online videos.

An Iranian nurse reported in an online video that there were over 100 deaths in her hospital alone in one day. Shortly after the video was published, the nurse was arrested by Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) wrote on Twitter: “Satellite photos reveal a horrifying phenomenon of huge mass graves dug in Iran to bury the bodies of coronavirus victims. The Ayatollah regime hides vital information from Iranians, exposes them to dangers and does not allow them to take the necessary defensive steps. Our hearts are with the Iranian people and we wish them health and freedom.”

According to a TPS report, the Iranian government has prepared about a million body bags for coronavirus victims. Reports say that some bodies are being burned to hide the extent of the outbreak.

Senior members of the Iranian government, Revolutionary Guard commanders and advisors to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are among the victims of the virus.

Ayatollah Hashem Bathaei-Golpaygani, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, died of the coronavirus on Monday.

