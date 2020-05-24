Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





On Shabbos, according to the Health Ministry, Israel had confirmed only four new COVID-19 cases. Israel’s total number of currently active coronavirus cases is 2,343. Of those, 36 people suffering from the disease are in serious condition, and 279 have died. Another 14,090 coronavirus patients have recovered thus far.

One of the four new cases was an older woman who lives in a Mishan nursing home in Be’er Sheva. As a result of her contracting the virus, all of the residents in the home must stay in isolation. The Health Ministry has instructed MDA to conduct tests on all of the residents.

A drive-through Covid-19 testing facility is being set up in Rehovot after an “outbreak” took place in Navon school in the city.

The first reported Covid-19 death in the Gaza Strip took place over Shabbos when a 77-year-old woman died from the disease. She had returned to the strip from Egypt via the Rafiah crossing and was in the isolation facility near the border.

The Leviathan gas field suffered a malfunction causing a pillar of flame to shoot up into the sky. After initial checks, the Noble Energy company who manages the site issued a statement stating that all safety checks are back up and running and that gas should be flowing from the field in the coming hours.

Lawyers representing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be submitting a formal complaint this evening against Raviv Drucker accusing him of disrupting legal proceedings and witness tampering. The complaint comes after Drucker interviewed witnesses on TV who are supposed to appear in the Prime Minister’s Trial. Drucker used parts of the testimonies to cause the public to believe that the Prime Minister is guilty.

Two police officers were lightly injured when they were attacked by people throwing stones while on duty in Arara-BaNegev. The officers were called to break up a scene of violence in the city and then were attacked themselves. One resident was shot and injured and was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

A 45-year-old man was found lifeless in a stairwell in an apartment building in Hadera. Police are investigating the incident.

A man in his 60s was critically injured when he was hit by a car in Tel Aviv. He was treated at the scene by EMS teams from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom before being transported to the hospital.

A toddler climbed into a car on Shabbos afternoon in Efrat and couldn’t get out. He was trapped inside for a lengthy period of time before his family found him. He was in light condition when rescue teams from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom reached him and got him out of the car. He told rescue workers that he had gone into the car to look for his bottle.

A pedestrian in his 50s was struck and injured by a car on Heirich Heine Street in Tel Aviv and is in serious condition.

A refugee in his 30s was stabbed and seriously injured on Menachem Begin Boulevard in Tel Aviv on Shabbos.

A man in his 30s riding an electric scooter was seriously injured in an accident after he slipped off of his scooter on Ehad Ha’Am Street in Tel Aviv.

Firefighters battled two brush fires near the Kinneret on Shabbos. Neither caused damage to houses or injuries to people. The first fire took place near Migdal and closed Highway 90 for a short time while fire fighters battled the blaze. The second took place ear the Corsi interchange of Highway 92.

