TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attempt At Givat HaTachmoshet Light Rail Station





A female terrorist attempted to stab a security guard at the Givat Hatachmoshet light rail station on Rechov Chaim Bar-Lev Street in Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

The guard opened fire and neutralized the female terrorist. She was lightly injured. She was treated at the scene and evacuated to the hospital

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no other injuries.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai happened to be near the area and ran toward the scene:

Shabtai can be seen speaking to the security guard in the video below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)