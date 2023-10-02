“Death To The Religious:” Campaign Signs In Rishon L’Tzion Defaced





Election signs of the “Ma’aminim B’Rishon” party in Rishon L’Tzion, headed by the religious and traditional representatives on the city council, were defaced on Sunday.

The words “death to the religious” and “murderers” were scrawled across the signs.

The party responded by stating: “Our signs were torn down and vandalized in the west of the city. It’s heartrending to see elements in the city trying to bring the battle here between the secular and the religious that takes place in other cities. A red line has been crossed with incitement to murder against the religious and traditional public in the city.”

“We will not be dragged across this line. Together, we will continue to uphold the status quo that has been in place in the city for the past 140 years, out of respect for Jewish tradition, and to block any attempt to change the delicate balance and harmony among the city’s residents who live together with mutual respect, goodwill, love, and an open heart, all from a place of appreciation and honor without belittling anyone.”

“We call on those responsible for incitement to stop it immediately. We all know that words have power, and it’s time to immediately stop the incitement against an entire sector.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)