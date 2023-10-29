What Did The Chofetz Chaim Say About Yishmaelim 90 Years Ago?





Chareidi journalist Aryeh Erlich posted the words of the Chofetz Chaim, z’tl, about the Yishmaelim 90 years ago.

Erlich wrote: “I’m not the one saying it, because it’s not politically correct these days but look at what the Chofetz Chaim, z’tl, said 90 years ago.”

“The Chofetz Chaim was once asked about the future of the relationship between the Jews of Eretz Yisrael and Bnei Yishmael, and this is what he answered: ‘Our Torah is eternal – when it says ‘והוא יהיה פרא אדם’ – it means that Yishmael will always remain פרא אדם. Even if the civilized nations of the world will try to educate them, it will not succeed -because they are [inherently] uncivilized.”

“Even if he [a Yishmaeli] receives an education and becomes an attorney – he’ll be a פרא אדם attorney. And if he’s educated to become a professor, then he’ll be a פרא אדם professor.”

“Because his savagery will never be removed from him. The Torah said ‘והוא יהיה פרא אדם’ and ‘יהיה’ means forever.”

The Choefetz Chaim concluded by sighing and saying: “Oiy, who knows what this פרא אדם will do to Am Yisrael at the end of days!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)