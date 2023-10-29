Radical Far-Left Squad Member Warns Biden Will Lose Support For Supporting Israel [VIDEO]





Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a member of the far-left “Squad,” issued a direct warning to President Biden, suggesting that his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict might impact his standing among U.S. Muslim voters.

“I have been one of President Biden’s biggest supporters. I have been proud to be a partner as he has been courageous and strong on the domestic front,” Jayapal said in an interview on NBC. “The president needs to be just as courageous on this issue so that we keep the unity within our country.”

“He is, I think, going to be challenged to explain an issue of this moral significance to the American people,” she went on. “The American people are actually quite far away from where the president and even the majority of Congress has been on Israel and Gaza.’

“[Americans] support the right for Israel to defend itself and to exist, but they do not support a war crime exchanged for another war crime, and I think the President has to be careful about that. I would call on him…to bring us to a higher place,” Jayapal added, somehow arguing that responding to a historic terrorist attack is a war crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)