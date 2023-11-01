7 YEARS LATER: Son Of Terror Victim Rav Michi Mark, H’yd, Falls In Battle





The deaths of another two soldiers in Gaza were announced on Wednesday, increasing the number of soldiers killed in battle in the Gaza Strip to 13.

2nd Lt. Pedayah Mark, H’yd, from the yishuv of Otniel in the Shomron, was killed on Tuesday in the incident in Gaza in which an anti-tank missile hit an IDF armored personnel carrier, increasing the number of casualties from the incident to eight. Five additional soldiers were killed in other incidents in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, including 2nd Lt. Roi Sargosti, H’yd of Ramat Hanegev.

Pedayah’s father, Rav Michael “Michi” Mark, the head of a hesder yeshivah in Otniel, was murdered in a terror attack in Har Chevron in 2016 in front of two of his ten kids. Pedayah, z’l, who was 15 at the time, was in the car and was injured in the incident.

Three years after the attack, Shlomi, z’l, Pedayah’s brother, was killed in a car accident on his way to work. And on October 7, Pedayah’s cousin, Elchanan Kalmanson, H’yd, also from Otniel, lost his life after a 14-hour battle with Hamas terrorists at Kibbutz Be’eri, during which he killed dozens of terrorists and saved countless lives.

Below are videos of Pedayah, h’yd, following the terror attack in which his father was killed.

