WATCH: Gazan Woman: “It’s All Because Of The Hamas Dogs!”





During a BBC broadcast, a woman in Gaza was filmed crying as the injured were evacuated from a site attacked by Israeli fighter jets.

The woman screamed out in hysteria: “It’s all because of the Hamas dogs!”

The people around her immediately silenced her by placing a hand over her mouth – an attempt to protect her from the wrath of Hamas terrorists for speaking the truth in public.

On Wednesday evening, the IDF spokesperson revealed an audio recording proving how Hamas steals fuel from the hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Listen below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)