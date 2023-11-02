IDF Says They Have Completely Surrounded Gaza City





IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has announced that Gaza City is now completely encircled by ground forces.

“In a press conference,” Hagari stated, “our troops have successfully completed the encirclement of Gaza City, which serves as the epicenter of Hamas activities.”

He also mentioned that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, residing in Qatar, is planning to make a private jet trip to Iran. Hagari emphasized the IDF’s commitment to focusing on addressing the Hamas threat, particularly as Iran-backed terror groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis, have escalated their attacks on Israel.

Regarding the possibility of a ceasefire, Hagari made it clear that “the term ‘ceasefire’ is not currently under consideration.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)