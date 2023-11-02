HEAR DRAMATIC AUDIO: “Anyone Outside The APC, Kill!” — Intense IDF Battle, Dozens OF Terrorists Killed [VIDEOS]





The commander of the Golani Infantry Brigade’s 13th Battalion has recounted a harrowing overnight battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. During this intense confrontation, Israeli troops successfully repelled an ambush and eliminated numerous terrorists.

In a video statement, Lt. Col. Tomer Greenberg described the situation: “As we halted, Hamas terrorists emerged from tunnels, encircled us from multiple directions, launched RPGs, and attempted to reach our Namer armored personnel carriers while placing explosives.” Greenberg highlighted the preparedness of their forces, which enabled them to eliminate some attackers, repel the rest, and ultimately achieve victory.

In a radio recording shared by the IDF, Greenberg can be heard updating the Golani Brigade commander: “We faced a significant attack with multiple assault attempts. I require covering fire to fend off the terrorists’ assaults. Anyone outside the APC, KILL!”

“We encountered an ambush and engaged with dozens of terrorists. Our Israeli forces sustained minimal injuries, while dozens of terrorists were neutralized,” he reported.

Greenberg concluded by describing it as an “outstanding and noteworthy battle.” The IDF also released a brief clip from the battle, showing troops inside an APC approaching the battle site and opening fire.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)