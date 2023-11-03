LISTEN: IDF REVEALS: Hamas Hoards Huge Fuel Reserves Under Hospital While Gazans Suffer





The IDF on Friday morning released a recording in which a healthcare worker in Gaza admits that Hamas stores fuel reserves under Shifa Hospital for its own use and will steal any additional fuel that enters the Strip.

“In a call that took place yesterday, on November 2nd with an official in the medical system in Gaza, it was revealed again that Hamas is holding the fuel reserves in the Gaza Strip and is using it for terror purposes only,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

“The hospital official states that Hamas’ fuel reserves of over half a million liters of fuel are under the Shifa Hospital. The call confirms that Hamas controls the energy and fuel resources in the Gaza Strip and chooses to direct them for terrorism.”

“Moreover, if fuel is allowed to enter the Gaza Strip, Hamas plans to seize those resources.”

“The IDF will continue to expose information that proves that the Hamas terrorist organization uses the resources of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip for terrorism.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)