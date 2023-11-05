WATCH: 100,000 Pro-Hamas Demonstrate In Washington, Deface And Climb Up White House Gates





The nation’s capital was the scene of a near riot on Shabbos as tens of thousands of pro-terrorist demonstrators converged for an anti-Israel protest, later congregating outside the White House and even scaled its walls.

The demonstration initiated with the crowd demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and chanting slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a phrase that calls for the destruction of Israel, and “Long live the Intifada.”

It takes a special lack of awareness to on the one hand call for a ceasefire while also promoting a continuing intifada, which is the opposite of calling for a ceasefire. Regardless, estimates suggest over 100,000 participants took part in the demonstration in Washington, which wound up outside the White House.

Protesters smeared red paint on the White House gates and chanted various slogans, including critiques of President Joe Biden, painting him as a support of genocide, and at least one protestor scaled one of the security fences surrounding the Executive Mansion.

“This one was distinguished by the defacing of the gate and pushing on it, chants of ‘Allahu akbar’ and thousands of Muslims, leftists and others chanting against Biden,” a New York Post reporter said from the scene. “It was remarkable that it ended peacefully. (With) many families in the fired-up crowd, it could have been bad.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)