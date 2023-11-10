WATCH: Netanyahu Gives Broad Interview About The Israel-Hamas War On Fox News





Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu gave a wide-ranging interview to Fox News on Thursday that touched upon various aspects of the IDF’s all-out war on Hamas, as well as peripheral issues and concerns that have arisen from the conflict.

Netanyahu told the network that Israel does not want to displace Gazans, and explained why civilians are being told to evacuate.

“We don’t seek to displace anyone,” Netanyahu said. “What we’re trying to do is get the Gazans in the northern part of the Gaza Strip where the fighting has taken place to move one to four miles south where we have established a safe zone,” the prime minister continues. “We want to see field hospitals. We’re encouraging and enabling humanitarian help to go there. That’s how we’re fighting this war.”

He also gave details on what Israel envisions for Gaza once the Hamas terrorists are fully toppled from power.

“What we have to see is Gaza demilitarized, deradicalized and rebuilt. All of that can be achieved,” he said. “We don’t seek to conquer Gaza. We don’t seek to occupy Gaza. And we don’t seek to govern Gaza… We’ll have to find a civilian government that will be there.”

He added that “In the foreseeable future… We have to have a credible force that if necessary, will enter Gaza and kill the killers. That’s what will prevent the emergence of another Hamas-like entity.”

He also said there are no considerations for Israel to enter a ceasefire with Hamas, as doing so would be tantamount to declaring surrender.

“A cease-fire with Hamas means surrender to Hamas, surrender to terror and the victory of the Iran’s axis of terror, so there won’t be a cease-fire without the release of Israeli hostages,” Netanyahu said.

“[The army] is fighting the terrorists both above ground and below ground,” Netanyahu told host Bret Baier, pushing back against claims the IDF is indiscriminately attacking Gaza. “We’re doing everything in our power to reduce civilian casualties: We’ve managed safe zones and safe corridors so civilians can hear our call to leave, even though Hamas is trying to keep them in.”

“Not only do they murder and mutilate, rape and murder women burn children alive, take hostages of toddlers, babies, elderly, Holocaust survivors, the worst savagery perpetrated on the Jewish people since the Holocaust … Not only do they do that, but they actually target their own civilians,” Netanyahu said. “That is, they want to keep their civilians as a human shield.”

He also discussed the sickening statement of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has been vociferously pro-Hamas, even adopting their genocidal call of, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – for which she was censured by the House of Representatives this week.

“From the river to the sea means there’s no Israel from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean,” Netanyahu tells Fox News.

“What this congresswoman is calling for is… genocide, the elimination of the one and only state of the Jewish people. That’s absurd, and I salute the Congress for censuring her,” Netanyahu said.

Regarding the pro-Hamas protestors in the U.S. and across the world, Bibi said, “They’re lining up with ISIS, with Al-Qaeda, with these murderers, with these baby burners, with these rapists, with these mutilators, with these head choppers — This is what they’re aligning themselves with.”

“Can our world survive if people with such moral depravity go and support these murderers?” Netanyahu asked. “This is an indictment of higher education in many places in the West where people who are supposedly educated cannot distinguish right from wrong and good from evil. Hamas is evil and we have to defeat evil, not protest and demonstrate on behalf of evil.”

