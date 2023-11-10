HISTORIC: Jackson Twp. Gets Its First-Ever Frum Councilman In Mordy Burnstein





The Jackson Township Council held a special session on Thursday evening, using the opportunity to appoint and swear-in Mordechai Burnstein to replace the Council seat vacated by Marty Flemming, who resigned following a Lakewood Alerts investigation.

Burnstein is now the first frum Jew to sit on the Jackson Council, and his appointment comes on the heels of the Council approving a settlement resolution with Agudath Israel of America, which sued the township 7 years ago for discriminating against Orthodox Jewish residents.

Immediately after being sworn-in, Burnstein was appointed as the Council liaison to the township’s Planning Board.

Burnstein’s appointment to the position marks a meteoric political rise for the now-Councilman, Jackson GOP Club president, and Jackson Planning Board member, and chaplain.

Officials told Lakewood Alerts that Burnstein was approached by members of both sides of the political bickering in Jackson to put his name in contention to become the new Councilman, as he “has brought unity to the Jackson GOP Club, and we could use that on the Council,” an official said.

His appointment also marks an incredible twist in Jackson politics. A year ago, Burnstein and Tzvi Herman – who just masterminded Avi Schnall’s election victory – orchestrated an upset electoral victory for incumbent mayor Mike Reina, who was being challenged by Council President Marty Flemming.

Since then, Flemming has resigned and Burnstein – who helped sink his mayoral bid – is now sitting in his seat, giving Mike Reina a majority of allies on the Township Council.

