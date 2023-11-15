Report: Hamas Agreed To Free 50 Captives In Exchange For 3-Day Ceasefire





Reuters reported on Wednesday that Hamas has agreed to a Qatari-mediated deal that would see it releasing 50 hostages in exchange for a three-day ceasefire.

The deal also has Israel releasing some Palestinian female and teen prisoners from Israeli prisons and increasing the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza.

According to the report, Israel has not yet agreed to the deal and is still negotiating the details.

Kan reported that Israel is demanding that Hamas release a larger number of hostages.

The deal is being coordinated with the US.

