Yair Lapid Calls To Oust Netanyahu As Prime Minister





It took a few weeks, but opposition Leader leftist Yair Lapid has now called for the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office, suggesting that another member of the Likud party should replace him without the need for a new national election. Lapid cited the loss of public confidence in Netanyahu, particularly after the events of October 7 when Hamas launched attacks in southern Israel. He expressed the view that it’s challenging to conduct an extended military operation under a prime minister who lacks the trust of the public.

Although Lapid did not specify a particular Likud member for the role, he mentioned that there are several lawmakers within the party who believe it’s time for Netanyahu to step down. He also indicated that his Yesh Atid party would be willing to join a broad government led by Likud if it were under the leadership of another party member.

In response, the Likud party criticized Lapid for engaging in political maneuvering during a time of war and attempting to replace the prime minister who is currently leading the operation.

Labor chief Merav Michaeli expressed her support for Lapid’s call to replace Netanyahu in her remarks.

YWN reminds our readers that war cabinet minister Benny Gantz – who was in the oppositiin until the war started – is opposed to Netanyahu being replaced now.

Gantz said calls to replace Netanyahu in the middle of the war as “nothing less than crazy.”

Gantz firmly believes that the time will come to fully examine who’s responsible for the failures that led to the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel.

