WATCH: IDF Forces Seize Control Of Gazan Harbor, Used To Attack Israel By Sea On Oct. 7





In recent days, IDF forces achieved control over the Gazan harbor which was controlled by Hamas and used to infiltrate Israel by sea before, on, and after October 7th, the IDF announced on Thursday morning.

In a joint operation, soldiers of the 188th Brigade and Shayetet 13, assisted by the Air Force and the Armored and Combat Engineering Corps, seized control of the harbor and destroyed 10 terror tunnel shafts and four buildings used for terror and eliminated 10 terrorists.

The tunnels in the area led directly to the sea to aid Hamas terrorists in maritime infiltration into Israel.

“Hamas used the harbor as a training facility for their naval commando forces for planning and executing naval terror attacks,” the IDF stated. “Under the guise of a civilian harbor, Hamas used the area for training and carrying out terror attacks, all the while using civilian and Gaza harbor police vessels.”

Also, Shayetet 13 naval commandos destroyed the Marmara memorial, which was enacted to celebrate the Mavi Marmara ship, which was part of a flotilla that breached the naval blockade on Gaza in 2010. Shayetet 13 commandos who boarded the Mavi Marmara during an operation against the flotilla were violently attacked by Turkish terrorists aboard the ship, leading to a battle that left nine terrorists dead and dozens wounded, causing Israel international diplomatic fallout and frayed relations with Turkey. Ten Shayetet 13 commandos were injured, one seriously.

According to the IDF, some of the Shayetet 13 commandos who took part in the Marmara attack 13 years ago also took part in this week’s operation to capture the Gazan harbor.

