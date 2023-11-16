DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Troops Engage In Fierce Gun Battles In Gaza





The IDF has released dramatic footage of its Commando Brigade engaged in combat within the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the commando troops conducted a raid on the al-Shati camp in Gaza City, with the support of tanks, combat engineers, and air assistance.

During this operation, Commando Brigade forces executed 54 airstrikes, naval strikes, and artillery shelling, resulting in the elimination of Hamas operatives and the destruction of infrastructure associated with the terrorist group.

Additionally, the IDF reported that the commando forces conducted a raid on a booby-trapped hotel in northern Gaza, where they discovered a weapons depot. Subsequently, the weapons depot was located and neutralized.

