HY”D: IDF Retrieves the Body of Cpl. Noa Marciano from Gaza Days After Confirming Her Murder





The body of IDF soldier Corporal Noa Marciano A”H, who had been abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization, has been located near the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The IDF had announced her death three days ago.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a successful operation by IDF troops led to the extraction of Marciano’s body from a structure near the Shifa Hospital within Gaza’s borders.

On Monday evening, Hamas published a propaganda video of Marciano, showing her speaking to the camera four days after being taken hostage, identifying herself and reciting the names of her parents and her hometown. The video then cut to showing her body.

This recovery comes after an extensive identification process carried out by military medical and rabbinate personnel. On Thursday, representatives of the IDF conveyed the news to Corporal Noa Marciano’s family, providing them with closure and the return of her body to Israeli soil.

YWN reported late Thursday that four refrigerated trucks carrying bodies were transported to Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)