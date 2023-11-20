WATCH: Combatting the Media War Against Israel: A Conversation With Ben Shapiro





At an event in the Boca Raton Synagogue, frum conservative commentator Ben Shapiro delved into themes encompassing Israel, the Jewish community, and media bias, as he outlined the media war against Israel.

Highlighting Israel’s crucial role in safeguarding Jewish life and the inherent media bias against it, Shapiro critically dissected narratives promoted by Western media. He also shed light on his critique of certain media outlets, accentuating the elevated fears in Israeli society due to significant threats, especially from Iran.

In a personal and reflective tone, Shapiro spoke about the intersection of his faith, personal responsibility, and public role in advocating for Israel and the Jewish community worldwide. He ended with the hope that his voice serves a purpose and he’s fulfilling his potential.