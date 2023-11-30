TERROR IN JERUSALEM: 2 Murdered, 6 Injured, In Shooting Attack At Entrance To Jerusalem





A 24-year-old woman and 73-year-old man were killed and six people were seriously and moderately injured in a shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

Two terrorists opened fire, one with an automatic weapon and one with a pistol, toward passersby on Rechov Weizmann. Cartridges with hundreds of bullets were found in the terrorists’ vehicle

Both terrorists, who were later reported to have been residents of East Jerusalem, were neutralized.

Eight victims were evacuated to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals, five in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and two in light condition.

Watch the soldier run to his car to get his gun to shoot the terrorists in the video below – at 14 seconds:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)