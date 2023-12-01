137 Hostages Remain In Hamas Captivity, 110 Have Returned Home





Israel has reported that 137 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, while 110 have been successfully returned home.

Among those still in captivity after the truce that ended on Friday, there are 115 men, 20 women, and two children, according to government spokesperson Eylon Levy. Notably, ten of the hostages are 75 years or older. Out of these hostages, 126 are Israeli citizens, while 11 are foreign nationals, including eight individuals from Thailand.

Levy also mentioned that among the hostages are 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother Ariel, and their mother Shiri. There are ongoing investigations regarding a claim by Hamas that the boys and their mother were killed during the conflict. Additionally, seven people are still missing from the initial attack.