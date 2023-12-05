Hamas Drugged Captives Prior To Release So They’ll “Look Happy”





It was revealed on Tuesday that Hamas terrorists drugged the hostages they released so they would appear happy and calm during their transfer to the Red Cross.

A senior Health Ministry representative said in a discussion in the Knesset’s Health Ministry that released hostages said that they were given clonazepam (Klonopin) prior to being released.

Hamas also forced child captives to hold their hands, wave goodbye, and in general, act friendly to them during the transfer.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)