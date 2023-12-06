ROCKETS THAT REACH TEL AVIV: Largest Weapons Cache Found Since War’s Start [Video]





IDF soldiers from the 460th Armored Brigade and the Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion found the largest weapons cache they’ve discovered so far in Gaza – in the heart of a civilian neighborhood.

The cache, found near a school and medical clinic in the northern Gaza Strip, included hundreds of missiles and RPG launchers of various types – including long-range missiles such as those used to attack Tel Aviv – and dozens of anti-tank missiles, explosive devices, grenades, and drones.

The IDF detonated some of the weapons in the field and sent the rest to Israel for further investigation.

