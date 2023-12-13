WATCH: Israeli Ambassador Rips Two-State Solution In Heated Interview Exchange





In an interview with Sky News, Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s Ambassador to the UK, rejected outright the concept of a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict that long preceded the current war with Hamas.

“The answer is absolutely no,” Hotovely said.

“The reason the Oslo Accords failed is because the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel – they want a state from the river to the sea.”

“So the two-state solution is dead?” the interviewer asked.

“Why are you obsessed with a formula that never worked, that created these radical people on the other side. Why are you obsessed with that?” Hotovely shot back.

This statement comes amid discussions by US officials about the involvement of a “reformed” and “revitalised” Palestinian Authority in the governance of Gaza when the ongoing conflict concludes.

