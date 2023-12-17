SHOCK POLL: 60% Of Young Americans Think Hamas’s Genocidal Oct. 7 Attack Was Justified





A stunning new poll from Harvard-Harris unveils some startling perspectives among young Americans regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, showing a significant shift in attitudes compared to older demographics. The survey, conducted this past week, found that 51% of Americans aged 18 to 24 believe that Israel should be dissolved and given to Hamas.

Only 32% of young Americans supported a two-state solution, and a mere 17% suggested that other Arab states should absorb Palestinian populations. This stands in dramatic opposition to older age groups, where a two-state solution was the preferred outcome. Notably, only 4% of Americans aged 65 and over believed that Israel should be ended.

The poll also found that 60% of the 18-24 demographic justified Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack, a view held by only 27% of Americans overall. At the same time, 58% of this age group agreed that “Hamas would like to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel.”

When questioned about Israel’s actions in Gaza, 60% of Americans aged 18-24 viewed them as genocide, in contrast to 37% of Americans overall. Additionally, 53% of young Americans believed students should be free to call for the “genocide of Jews” without consequences.

In terms of perception of Jews, 67% of 18-24-year-olds viewed Jews as “oppressors,” a notion starkly opposed by 73% of Americans who disagreed with and condemned this ideology. The poll also showed a 50-50 split among young Americans in their support between Israel and Hamas, contrasting with over 80% of the general American populace favoring Israel.

“These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call. Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,” Senator Roger Marshall told the NY Post in response to the poll’s findings.

The findings align with earlier studies indicating a growing pro-Hamas sentiment among young Americans. Cygnal polling found that 57% of American Muslims believe Hamas’ attack against Israel was justified.

Pollster Mark Penn commented on the results, stating, “The truth is that false narratives have been allowed to fester and sink into large numbers of Generation Z students.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)