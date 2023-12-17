SHOCK POLL: 60% Of Young Americans Think Hamas’s Genocidal Oct. 7 Attack Was Justified

A stunning new poll from Harvard-Harris unveils some startling perspectives among young Americans regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, showing a significant shift in attitudes compared to older demographics. The survey, conducted this past week, found that 51% of Americans aged 18 to 24 believe that Israel should be dissolved and given to Hamas.
Only 32% of young Americans supported a two-state solution, and a mere 17% suggested that other Arab states should absorb Palestinian populations. This stands in dramatic opposition to older age groups, where a two-state solution was the preferred outcome. Notably, only 4% of Americans aged 65 and over believed that Israel should be ended.
The poll also found that 60% of the 18-24 demographic justified Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack, a view held by only 27% of Americans overall. At the same time, 58% of this age group agreed that “Hamas would like to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel.”
When questioned about Israel’s actions in Gaza, 60% of Americans aged 18-24 viewed them as genocide, in contrast to 37% of Americans overall. Additionally, 53% of young Americans believed students should be free to call for the “genocide of Jews” without consequences.
In terms of perception of Jews, 67% of 18-24-year-olds viewed Jews as “oppressors,” a notion starkly opposed by 73% of Americans who disagreed with and condemned this ideology. The poll also showed a 50-50 split among young Americans in their support between Israel and Hamas, contrasting with over 80% of the general American populace favoring Israel.
“These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call. Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America,” Senator Roger Marshall told the NY Post in response to the poll’s findings.
The findings align with earlier studies indicating a growing pro-Hamas sentiment among young Americans. Cygnal polling found that 57% of American Muslims believe Hamas’ attack against Israel was justified.
Pollster Mark Penn commented on the results, stating, “The truth is that false narratives have been allowed to fester and sink into large numbers of Generation Z students.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
The poll was conducted by Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies , which suggests a strong political bias. Polling conducted by politicized organizations almost always produce results reflecting the biases of the organization, and Harvard University is well know for its anti-Semitic biases.
Who ever believes that his poll is accurate Is Insane. The Institution that published this poll doesn’t have the skills of how to spread lies the public should believe. These numbers are not far from the numbers of polls taken in the west bank. If they want the public to believe their false fabricated polls they should at least form the numbers to make a bit sense. If you lack the skill of fabrication don’t fabricate or If you don’t know how to lie don’t lie !
Historically, the overwhelming majority of non-Kews have been overwhelmingly anti-Semitic.
What do you think the polling numbers would look like from a cross-sampling of average non-Jews in mid-nineteenth century Eastern Europe ? Poland , Galicia, Hungary?
How about in England or France?
Or Spain or Portugal?
Gentleman and Ladies, have you ever read the Kinnos?
Perhaps those who feel that these polls are fabricated ought to think about what Rav Weissmandel zatzal would say?
The US and previously UK, and even Russia for a small time, have had some righteous generations, which is why they have merited so many gerim but the time is closing now. Perverse idolatry, and sexual immorality is taking hold and Am Yisroel must continue to shine the light.
I suggest sending some of the youngsters to gaza and see what the terrorists do to them