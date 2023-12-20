NETANYAHU: Whoever Thinks That We Will Stop [Before Hamas Is Eliminated] Is Detached From Reality [VIDEO]





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday, 20 December 2023), on the continuation of fighting against Hamas [translated from Hebrew]:

“We are continuing the war to the end. It will continue until Hamas is eliminated – until victory.

Whoever thinks that we will stop is detached from reality. We will not stop the fighting until all of the goals that we have set are achieved: The elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the removal of the threat from Gaza.

We are attacking Hamas with fierce fire, everywhere, including today. We are also attacking their accomplices near and far.

All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking. They have only two possibilities: Surrender or die.”

