Sen. Graham: Gaza Cannot Be Run By Hamas Or The Palestinian Authority [VIDEO]





Senator Lindsey Graham declared Sunday that he will not support funding for any future Palestinian state in Gaza if it is governed by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

During an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” the South Carolina Republican said, “I would not invest 15 cents in a future Palestine where Hamas is still standing. Their leaders need to be killed and captured, and I wouldn’t invest 15 cents into the Palestinian Authority regarding a new Palestine.” He further expressed his disapproval of the Palestinian Authority under Mahmoud Abbas, saying, “the Palestinian Authority is dead to me.”

“When we get to the day after Israel has ceased military operations because Hamas has been destroyed, the new Palestine cannot have Hamas, and it cannot be governed by the PA,” Graham said.

Graham’s remarks come in the context of President Joe Biden’s vision for stability in the region, which includes a unified Gaza Strip and West Bank under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, moving towards a two-state solution. However, Graham criticized this approach, particularly highlighting Hamas’ tactics in Gaza, which he accused of purposely causing Palestinian casualties and using people as human shields.

“So, I blame the deaths of all these Palestinians on Hamas, but Israel is trying to mitigate casualties,” Graham said.

Senator Graham also highlighted the heightened threat to the United States due to the war, arguing for increased funding for the Defense Department and the FBI.

“Jihadist groups all over the world are calling on their members to attack America as payback for us helping Israel, so, the threat levels are at an all-time high,” adding that the Oct. 7 attack on Israel “put gasoline on a fire and we need to get our border secure and up our game.”

He emphasized the importance of border security and the need to strengthen the FBI and the Department of Defense in response to these threats.

On domestic policy, Graham commented on the ongoing Senate negotiations concerning border security and the Biden administration’s bill to support Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. He pointed out disagreements over parole policies for immigrants, criticizing the current administration’s approach.

Additionally, Graham addressed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the state’s primary ballot, challenging its constitutional basis and predicting a reversal in the Supreme Court. He warned against the politicization of presidential races, considering it detrimental to the country.

Finally, Graham remarked on Trump’s prospects in the 2024 election, suggesting that Trump could win if he focuses on future prosperity for Americans rather than dwelling on his 2020 election loss.

“At the end of the day, we need to secure the ballot in the 2024 cycle, but Donald Trump’s not the first person to complain about an election,” he concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)