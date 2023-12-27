ESCALATION IN THE NORTH: Air Force Strikes Lebanon After Hezbollah Drones Target Mount Dov, Rockets Hit Rosh Hanikra





Three explosive-laden drones launched from Lebanon have struck the Mount Dov area, which houses multiple IDF positions along the border, Wednesday afternoon. The IDF promptly detected and identified these drones, confirming that the incident “has been resolved”. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for this drone attack.

Additionally, several more projectiles originating from Lebanon were fired into various northern Israeli areas, fortunately causing no damage as they landed in open spaces. The IDF swiftly responded by targeting the launch sites.

As a direct response to the rocket barrage originating from Lebanon, particularly on Rosh Hanikra, the IDF took decisive action. Fighter jets conducted a series of strikes targeting multiple locations within Lebanon, including military sites linked to Hezbollah.

