BREAKING: Dozens Of Hamas Supporters Arrested For Shutting Down Roads Leading To JFK Airport [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Multiple roads leading into JFK Airport were blocked by Hamas supporters demanding an end to the war in Gaza. One of the protests took place along I678 (Van Wyck Expressway) and the service road next to it leading to JFK International Airport.

Eye-witnesses tell YWN that the NYPD as well as Port Authority Police arrived with tow trucks as protestors blocked roads with their cars.

As many as 60 protestors were arrested at JFK Airport, and placed on MTA buses.

Many travelers were seen dragging their suitcases on the road and attempting to walk to JFK to make their flights.

