Israeli Airstrike Kills 11 High-Ranking Leaders In Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps





Nearly a dozen leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have died in an airstrike conducted by the Israeli military.

Israel bombed the Damascus International Airport on Thursday night, killing 11 high-ranking members of the IRGC, according to Saudi Arabian media outlets.

The leaders were reportedly gathered at the airport preparing to meet with a delegation.

Among the dead is Nur Rashid, eastern Syria’s commander of the Revolutionary Guards, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The strike was one of many as Israel continues strategic bombings across the region.

IRGC commander Sayyed Reza Mousavi was killed in an Israeli strike last Monday in the Damascus area.