Yamam Counter-Terrorist Unit Arrests 3 Involved In Attack That Killed Palestinian Man





Officers from the Israeli police’s elite Yamam counter-terrorism unit have arrested three Palestinians suspected of involvement in a deadly shooting that left a Palestinian-Israeli dead on Sunday.

The IDF and Shin Bet said the arrests were made overnight, approximately 15 hours after the attack occurred on Route 465 near the settlement of Ateret.

Two of the suspects were apprehended in Ramallah, while the third was captured in the nearby Jalazone refugee camp. Following their detention, the suspects reportedly admitted their involvement in the attack during preliminary questioning. They are currently undergoing further interrogation by the Shin Bet.

The attack resulted in the death of Amar Mansour, a 33-year-old father of two from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina. Additionally, a 42-year-old Palestinian woman, who works as a pharmacist at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center, was seriously wounded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)