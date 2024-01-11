Hospitals In Israel’s North Told To Prepare For “Thousands Of Casualties”





As the situation on Israel’s northern border continues to escalate, Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered hospitals to prepare to receive thousands of casualties and transition to an emergency mode on short notice, Kan News reported this week.

According to the report, the Health Ministry has raised the alert level of hospitals and Kupot Cholim throughout the country, especially in the north. Ziv Hospital in Tzfas and the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya were instructed to prepare for a situation of receiving thousands of casualties and transferring stable patients to other medical facilities. Hospitals in the north were also instructed to prepare for a “siege-like” situation – that is, whole days without the supply of equipment, medications, and food.

The Health Ministry also instructed all hospitals to prepare to transition to an emergency mode within 24 hours of notice. This means that, if necessary, the hospital will transfer its operations to protected complexes, release any patients that can be discharged, and prepare to receive a large number of casualties. The hospitals in the north were instructed to prepare to transition to an emergency mode within hours, and if necessary, to reduce occupancy to 50% to enable the intake of casualties in protected complexes only.

The Health Ministry is also preparing for a possible scenario of doctors and nurses being injured [chalilah] or forced to enlist in the reserves. They are preparing for an influx of medical professionals from abroad, with about 7,000 Jewish doctors expressing a willingness to volunteer. If foreign medical professionals are needed, chalilah, they will be asked to fly to Israel to provide emergency assistance.

