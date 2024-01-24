Tragedy In Bnei Brak: 20-Year-Old Avreich Is Niftar After Drowning In Local Pool

An avreich from Bnei Brak, Reb Gershon Frankel, z’l, 20, was niftar on Tuesday after drowning in a municipal pool on Monday.

The niftar lost consciouness while swimming and was pulled from the water without a pulse. Hatzalah paramedics rushed to the scene and carried out prolonged resuscitation attempts and evacuated him to the Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah in critical condition. The medical staff fought to save his life but sadly he was niftar the next day.

The niftar was born and grew up in Beit Shemesh. A year and a half ago, he married the daughter of HaDayan HaGaon Eliyahu Posen, a leading dayan in Bnei Brak. He welcomed the birth of a bechor only five months ago.

Reb Gershon, z’l, was known as a masmid and a medakdek b’mitzvos and was especially known for his fervent tefillos and dedicating his life to avodas Hashem without any outside distractions.

.תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)