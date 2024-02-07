Sanzer Rebbe: “Laniado Hospital Officals Received Frightening Emergency Orders”

A gathering of Sanzer chassidim was held this week, at which the Rebbe warned of the frightening security situation in Israel, saying that senior officials at Laniado Hospital received ominous emergency instructions in the case of a war that could break out any moment [from the north] that would make the war in Gaza seem like child’s play.

The Rebbe added that he doesn’t want to frighten the audience and is revealing only a little of what the hospital officials were told.

The Rebbe said that Kabbalas Ol Shamayim has the power to save Yisrael and davka in our generation, teshuvah is readily accepted.

The Rebbe spoke about standing firm against this generation’s nisyonos by drawing on the neshamah’s elevation and simcha.

“Today we don’t feel the physical galus as much as the past compared to the constant persecutions and pogroms that Jewish kehillos suffered for hundreds of years,” the Rebbe said. “The ikar of the galus in our generation is the spiritual galus – people who lose their Jewish humanity due to the nisyonos of technology.”

The Rebbe continued by speaking about the terrible klipah of technological devices that bring people to a “place of mockery” [מושב לצים], even if they’re physically in their own homes.

The Rebbe repeated several times that disconnecting from technology is viewed as mamash mesirus nefesh. “This is the mesirus nefesh of our generation,” he emphasized.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)