TERROR IN THE SKIES: Passenger On El Al Flight Attempts To Breach Cockpit Door Midflight

An El Al flight heading from the Czech capital of Prague to Israel was forced to make an emergency landing in Thessaloniki, Greece, after a passenger reportedly tried breaking into the cockpit.

El Al released a statement confirming that flight LY2522 had to make an unscheduled landing in Greece due to the disruptive behavior of a passenger on board. The airline said that the situation was being managed in collaboration with local authorities.

According to the N12 news outlet, security personnel onboard the flight placed the passenger, described as an Arab, in handcuffs after he attempted to breach the cockpit doors. after an alleged attempt to breach the cockpit. Upon landing in Thessaloniki, the passenger was escorted off the aircraft by local security services.

Passengers aboard the diverted flight experienced a delay as the situation was resolved, with the aircraft later continuing its journey to Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)