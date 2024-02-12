Netanyahu, Ben Gvir Meet And Congratulate Counterterrorism Unit That Freed 2 Hostages In Daring Raid

In a solemn yet celebratory visit, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, met with members of the Israel National Counter Terrorism Unit to commend them on the successful rescue of hostages Fernando Marman and Louis Har from Rafah.

During the visit, Netanyahu provided insights into the approval process of the operation, revealing that he had sanctioned the mission several days prior and had been closely monitoring its execution from the ISA’s special operations control center.

The Prime Minister and Minister Ben-Gvir listened intently to the commanders and fighters as they recounted the tense moments and complex coordination that characterized the overnight rescue.

In his remarks, Netanyahu expressed a mix of emotions, saying, “This is a day of joy mixed with sadness: Joy over the release of our hostages and sadness over our fallen soldiers. However, I would like to tell you that the freeing of Louis and Fernando was one of the most successful rescue operations in the history of the State of Israel.”

He further detailed his contemplative process leading up to the operation’s approval, emphasizing the weight of the decision and the inherent risks involved. Netanyahu’s narrative captured the critical moments of the operation: “At 01:40 this morning, I saw you placing the charge and seconds later I heard ‘We have the hostages.’ You eliminated the abductors, the terrorists, and made your way back without injury – a successful operation, a perfect operation.”

Praising the valor and skill of the unit, Netanyahu added, “I would like to tell you: I am so proud of you. I am proud of you, the ISA and the IDF. You worked like a well-oiled machine. You are simply the best fighters there are. I came here to tell you this and to salute you on behalf of all citizens of Israel. You are the best in the world. Well done!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)