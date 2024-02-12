Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Reservist: “I Didn’t Open A Single Door In Gaza, Every House Is Booby-Trapped”


Yehuda Wald, a reserve soldier in the 55th Brigade who recently fought in the Gaza Strip described what he saw in Gaza in an interview on Galey Yisrael.

“We discovered a huge mass of tunnels – they prepared them for years. They took the funds donated to them to build a massive combat system. There’s no yard of a house without a tunnel shaft, no plot of land without underground tunnels. Every step you take, every street you enter – the level of threats is insane.”

“That’s why the progress there is cautious and slow. Every house has weapons. Every house we were in had something: intelligence, ammunition, propaganda materials – every house! You enter a house, and it’s booby-trapped. I didn’t open a single door in Gaza – you enter through the wall or the roof. It requires a lot of patience.”

“We beat them, all their ambushes and tricks – we dismantled them one by one. I think they were shocked by the depth the IDF reached. We entered very, very fast; the enemy was completely surprised. They didn’t know how to deal with this massive firepower – when a terrorist goes out and suddenly sees the IDF in its full force.”

“When you are there and see, for example, a scooter that was stolen from the Gaza border area – you realize that there’s a terrorist in this house who kidnapped and murdered our brothers. Even today, over 100 days after October 7th, we still think about and we must always remember it.”

