IN WAKE OF CREDIBLE INTELLIGENCE: IDF Searches For Hostages’ Bodies In Khan Younis Hospital

IDF troops on Thursday raided Nassar Hospital in Khan Younis on Thursday and arrested a number of terror suspects.

The report follows a video report in English by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari saying that the army has intelligence that Hamas held hostages at Nasser Hospital and the bodies of the hostages may still be there.

“At this time, IDF forces are operating against the Hamas terrorist organization inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis,” the IDF stated. “The operation is based on intelligence information indicating terrorist activity by Hamas at the hospital and its goal is to reach terrorist operatives, including those suspected of involvement in the October 7 massacre. So far, several suspects have been detained at the hospital.”

“The forces operating in the area were trained for the task and were also briefed in advance regarding the importance of preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment.”

“The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law and against the Hamas terrorist organization, which operates from hospitals and civilian infrastructure in a systematic and cynical pattern of operation, without distinguishing between the civilian population and Hamas terrorists.”

Earlier, IDF spokesperson Hagari said in a video message: “We have credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility.”

“According to intelligence assessments and information we gathered on the ground, over 85% of major medical facilities in Gaza have been used by Hamas for terror operations.”

“Because Hamas terrorists are likely hiding behind injured civilians inside Nasser hospital right now and appear to have used the hospital to hide our hostages there too, the IDF is conducting a precise and limited operation inside Nasser hospital.

“This sensitive operation was prepared with precision and is being conducted by IDF special forces who underwent specified training for this mission.

“A key objective as defined by our military mission is to ensure that the Nasser hospital continues its important function of treating Gazan patients. We communicated this in a number of conversations we had with the hospital staff over the last few days. We emphasized that there is no obligation for patients or staff to evacuate the hospital.

“However, we have been urging other Gazans, in Arabic, on the phone and via loudspeakers, to move away from the danger that Hamas puts them in — via a humanitarian corridor we opened for this purpose – for the purpose of protecting uninvolved civilians in Gaza.

“We coordinated the transfer of medical supplies and equipment to Nasser Hospital. We sent oxygen tanks and fuel for electricity at the request of the hospital to ensure its essential functions continue uninterrupted. This was done in coordination with international organizations.

“We have doctors and Arabic-speaking IDF officers on the ground to communicate to the staff and patients inside the Nasser hospital.

“Our message to them is clear: We seek no harm to innocent civilians. We seek to find our hostages and bring them home. We seek to hunt down Hamas terrorists wherever they may be hiding.”

