WATCH: Hezbollah Missile Exploded At Tzfas Hospital Entrance, No Injuries

One of the rockets that hit Tzfas in the Hezbollah barrage on Wednesday hit the entrance of Ziv Hospital in the city but in a neis, no one was harmed.

Security camera footage published by the hospital on Thursday shows the scene outside the hospital after the sirens sounded, with the hospital’s security guard instructing the people in cars and buses to run to the protected space. The missile then explodes and the security guard is seen frantically assisting a mother and baby to get out of their car and run to safety, along with other panicked people.

“It was a neis that no one was injured,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The director of the Ziv Medical Center, Prof. Salman Zarka, said that “since the beginning of the fighting in the north, we have treated about 170 people wounded in the fighting and it is clear that Hezbollah has made it their goal to hit the hospital as well, as already happened during the Second Lebanon War.”

“Our team functioned properly and treated the wounded despite the noise of the missile falling at the entrance to Ziv. We are all committed to our mission to save lives and bring relief to our wounded and sick.”

Eight soldiers wounded by a rocket that fell on an IDF base in Tzfas on Wednesday were evacuated to Ziv Hospital. One seriously injured victim was later airlifted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa when it became apparent that he needed delicate neurosurgery due to shrapnel that penetrated his skull.

